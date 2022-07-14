Howard Jones announces Roxanne de Bastion as special guest on his ‘Acoustic Trio’ UK Tour

(Photo by Amanda Rose) Howard Jones’ ‘Acoustic Trio’ embarks on a 13-date UK tour at The Forum in Bath on October 14, 2022. The tour will showcase an intimate stripped-down trip through Howard’s 30-year music career. Howard’s special guest on all dates is London-based singer-songwriter Roxanne de Bastion.

The acoustic trio will feature Howard Jones on electric piano, guitarist Robin Boult (Roger Daltrey, Dave Stewart, Fish) and Nick Beggs (Kajagoogoo, Belinda Carlisle, John Paul Jones) on chapman stick.

Roxanne de Bastion Is a pioneering DIY singer-songwriter who was the first artist to virtually tour during lockdown, To date she has performed an incredible run of over 500 gigs, including two USA tours and a slot at Glastonbury.

She has self-released a debut album “Heirlooms and Hearsay” (2017); and was invited to join the FAC’s (Featured Artist Coalition) Board of Directors (alongside members of British music royalty Blur and Radiohead). More recently she procured Bernard Butler to produce her forthcoming album “You & Me, We Are The Same”, by emailing him a demo.

“I’m really excited about the trio tour we have planned this year,” says Howard. “Nick and Robin are dear friends and world class musicians and I love performing with them. After touring the trio in America, I thought the time was right for us to bring the fun of this acoustic show back home. I will play a range of songs from the HoJo canon including the hits old and new as well as some deep cuts and fan favorites.”

Below are all the dates.