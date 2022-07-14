Exclusive: In The Nursery release all new video for ‘Cookham Stone (The Painter)’

In The Nursery release an all new video for “Cookham Stone (The Painter)”, the track is included on their most recent – excellent – offering “Humberstone” out now on 2×10” vinyl / CD / digital via the band’s own imprint ITN Corporation where you can also order it.

“Humberstone” is the first studio record since 2017 for the duo Klive and Nigel Humberstone. An extensive interview with In the Nursery was published a few weeks ago on Side-Line where we dive deeper in how this album came to light.

Regarding the new clip, the band has this to say: “The (song and) video are largely inspired by our childhood memories of Cookham, Berkshire and the surrounding area. The title references the Tarry Stone, an ancient boundary marker, but also alludes to family member Hilda Ireland, the notable 20th century painter. With such a treasure trove of archive home movies in our possession, we couldn’t miss the opportunity to put together a personal but evocative video for the track. Snippets of bygone local life and fleeting flashbacks create a deep yearning to return to a former time, another place.”

You can watch the video right below.