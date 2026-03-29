HLAD – Imminent (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

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HLAD is a recent project driven by Alexander Kuz. With “Imminent,” the project joins the Cryo Chamber roster, presenting eleven tracks loosely inspired by the reboot of Civilization.

The album has a distinctly Cinematic quality, though the line between this and Dark-Ambient is often razor-thin. It begins with an atmosphere of relative calm and prosperity, gradually evolving into something far more mysterious and almost abyssal. While the overall tone remains subdued, there is a constant sense of an ominous presence lurking beneath the surface. To achieve this effect, HLAD makes use of a rich palette of sounds, textures, and subtle sonic details.

I was genuinely impressed by this official debut, which reveals significant potential. HLAD is definitely a project to keep an eye on. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Barren Land”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/barren-land

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