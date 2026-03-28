Empusae & Maris Anguis

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“Onryōtan,” translated as “Tales Of Vengeful Spirits,” is a collaboration between the Belgian project Empusae (Nicolas Van Meirhaeghe) and Japanese composer Maris Anguis (Ryo Utasato). The album draws inspiration from Japanese folk horror and ritual traditions, resulting in seven tracks.

The album presents a well-balanced fusion of Dark-Ambient influences and Eastern—specifically Japanese—elements of Ritual music and atmospheric imagery. The sound is dark and perfectly complements the Eastern acoustic instruments, as well as the distinctive, Ethereal vocals of Maris Anguis. Beyond its darkness, the album exudes a sense of mystery that can deeply move the listener and even induce a trance-like state. Some pieces lean toward a meditative atmosphere, yet the overall experience remains firmly rooted in Ritualistic soundscapes. The first four tracks stand out as masterpieces in their own right—elaborate compositions enriched with stirring percussion passages. The authenticity of the album is heightened by the use of traditional instruments and the powerful vocal presence. The final tracks remain convincing, though slightly less impactful, making the opening section the clear highlight of the album.

“Onryōtan” is one of those collaborations one can only hope will be continued. Once again, Empusae demonstrates remarkable versatility and boundless creativity. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Tename”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/tename

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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