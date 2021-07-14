Tricky joins up with Lonely Guest for their newest single ‘Pre War Tension’

Here’s something nice that ended up in our mailbox and which should be interesting to those into Tricky and related acts.

Lonely Guest is releasing a debut single on the newly relaunched Berlin based label False Idols: “Pre War Tension”. The single features the voice of Joe Talbot (Idles front man), Marta known for her work and live performances with Tricky, and a verse and production from Tricky himself. Nothing much is known about the other members of Lonely Guest, time will tell if extra details will appear online.

Listen to “Pre War Tension” below.