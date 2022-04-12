Hasswut – Mund Zu! (EP – Art Gates Records)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Metal, EBM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Spanish formation Hasswut has already been active…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Metal, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Spanish formation Hasswut has already been active for a couple of years now. Earlier stuff was released on Mutant-E Records while they later on joined hands with Art Gates Records. “Mund Zu” is their newest work featuring five songs plus one remix.

Content: “Mund Zu!” seems like a mini-album. The sound remains driven by Neue Deutsche Härte. Bands like Rammstein and Oomph! will quickly come to mind but there’s a more explicit electronic touch emerging at the surface. One of the songs even sounds like the offspring between Tyske Ludder and Rammstein; EBM meets metal. The last song is a remix by Miseria Ultima.

+ + + : Hasswut is a formation I haven’t heard in years but they clearly reveal an impressive evolution in sound and songwriting. This is a powerful production carried by solid guitar playing and mixed with pumping kicks and Electro arrangements and bass lines. “Zünder” is an absolute masterpiece for the EBM-Metal fusion. The opening cut “F.F.F.” and the title song both are other noticeable cuts.

– – – : There’s nothing original in the band’s sound but as I often said I prefer a less original- and kicking work instead of an original recording without highlights.

Conclusion: Hasswut remains a somewhat unknown formation which I can highly recommend to lovers of Neue Deutsche Härte.

Best songs: “Zünder”, “F.F.F.”, “Mund Zu!”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/hasswut

Label:  https://artgatesrecords.com / www.facebook.com/ArtGatesRecords


