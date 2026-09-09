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Hardtack is a project founded by Frenchman Alexis Clementides. He is passionate about both technology and music, a recurring theme throughout his education and artistic career. His EP “Radiations” was released in 1999, and now, 27 years later, we have “La Dualité Originelle”, an eight-track album released via Prodam Records.

Clementides immersed himself in Electro-Acoustic music, an element that is clearly audible in some of the tracks. However, there is much more to it, with the primary influence lying in what I would simply call Power-Noise. Yet the distinctive—and, to me, fascinating—aspect of his work is the fusion of Power-Noise elements with strings and other sounds that seem to emanate from the background. This gives the music a more accessible quality, creating a blend of Power-Noise and Cinematic soundscapes. It is a varied opus, featuring quieter, almost dreamlike yet abstract passages that suddenly give way to harsher, more brutal sonic onslaughts.

“La Dualité Originelle” is an album that pushes boundaries and brings together diverse influences to achieve a creative and intelligent result. (Rating:8).

Listen to “L’Ecole De Guerre De La Vie”:

https://prodamrecords.bandcamp.com/track/l-cole-de-guerre-de-la-vie

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