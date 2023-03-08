Hackedepicciotto announce 3 reissues on Mute

(Photo by Errefotografia) Hackedepicciotto (Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto) have announce details of three reissues on Mute: “Perseverantia”, “Menetekel” and “The Current” out on vinyl and CD on 28 April 2023.

You all should know Alexander Hacke from Einstürzende Neubauten and Crime & the City Solution; and Danielle de Picciotto as co-founder of Love Parade, Space Cowboys and Crime & the City Solution.

Hackedepicciotto’s debut album, “Perseverantia” was originally released in 2016 and was recorded in the Mojave Desert, California. “Menetekel”, Hackedepicciotto’s third studio album, has been out of print since its original pressing in 2017. Side D of the double LP is a recording of a sound installation from an Austrian church that Hackedepicciotto were invited to compose in. Originally released in 2020, their fourth studio album, “The Current”, holds violin harmonies and choirs throughout the entire record and acts as a soundtrack for what the band describe as “an apocalyptic feature-length film, hopefully with a happy ending.”

These reissues follow the release of 2021’s album for Mute, “The Silver Threshold”.