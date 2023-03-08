Hackedepicciotto announce 3 reissues on Mute

March 8, 2023 bernard
Hackedepicciotto announce 3 reissues on Mute

(Photo by Errefotografia) Hackedepicciotto (Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto) have announce details of three reissues on Mute: “Perseverantia”, “Menetekel” and “The Current” out on vinyl and CD on 28 April 2023.

You all should know Alexander Hacke from Einstürzende Neubauten and Crime & the City Solution; and Danielle de Picciotto as co-founder of Love Parade, Space Cowboys and Crime & the City Solution.

Einstüzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution members announce new Hackedepicciotto album:'The Silver Threshold'
Related newsAlexander Hacke and Danielle de Picciotto release new track and video 'Kirchhain' from forthcoming hackedepicciotto album on Mute

Hackedepicciotto’s debut album, “Perseverantia” was originally released in 2016 and was recorded in the Mojave Desert, California. “Menetekel”, Hackedepicciotto’s third studio album, has been out of print since its original pressing in 2017. Side D of the double LP is a recording of a sound installation from an Austrian church that Hackedepicciotto were invited to compose in. Originally released in 2020, their fourth studio album, “The Current”, holds violin harmonies and choirs throughout the entire record and acts as a soundtrack for what the band describe as “an apocalyptic feature-length film, hopefully with a happy ending.”

These reissues follow the release of 2021’s album for Mute, “The Silver Threshold”.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey

Your donation will make a difference.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

More Stories

Raindancer to release new single to commemorate Depeche Mode's 'Songs of Faith and Devotion'

Raindancer to release new single to commemorate Depeche Mode’s ‘Songs of Faith and Devotion’

March 8, 2023 bernard
Josie Pace releases all new single 'Brain-dead'

Josie Pace releases all new single ‘Brain-dead’

March 8, 2023 bernard
8 Hour Animal premiere 'Under the Sod' taken from 'Kill Your Boss'

8 Hour Animal premiere ‘Under the Sod’ taken from ‘Kill Your Boss’

March 8, 2023 bernard

You may have missed

Hackedepicciotto announce 3 reissues on Mute

Hackedepicciotto announce 3 reissues on Mute

March 8, 2023 bernard
Raindancer to release new single to commemorate Depeche Mode's 'Songs of Faith and Devotion'

Raindancer to release new single to commemorate Depeche Mode’s ‘Songs of Faith and Devotion’

March 8, 2023 bernard
Josie Pace releases all new single 'Brain-dead'

Josie Pace releases all new single ‘Brain-dead’

March 8, 2023 bernard
8 Hour Animal premiere 'Under the Sod' taken from 'Kill Your Boss'

8 Hour Animal premiere ‘Under the Sod’ taken from ‘Kill Your Boss’

March 8, 2023 bernard
Emil Moonstone & The Anomalies to release new album 'Naked is man upon the earth'

Emil Moonstone & The Anomalies to release new album ‘Naked is man upon the earth’

March 8, 2023 bernard