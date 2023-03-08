Raindancer to release new single to commemorate Depeche Mode’s ‘Songs of Faith and Devotion’
On 22nd March 2023 it has been 30 years since Depeche Mode released their iconic 8th studio album, “Songs of Faith and Devotion”. The Stockholm (Sweden) based electro pop act Raindancer commemorates this event by releasing their own take on the song “Rush”.
“This album was always one of our favorites, not only because it has some of the best songs Depeche Mode ever recorded but also since it boldly departed from their previous sound and image” says Erik Skalin.
“We chose the song Rush from the album simply since we felt it has many unexplored dimensions. In its essence, it is a rock song that we have now made into something more aimed for the clubs. In our opinion, this is what a cover should do – surprise the listener and display unexpected qualities of a song“, continues Thomas Sandberg.
“Rush” is the first track released by Raindancer since the release of their fourth studio album, “A Different Horizon”. “Rush” is available on all digital media on 22nd March.
