Grendel announces ‘The Ascending The Abyss’ North America Tour

Dutch/UK based industrial-rock artist Grendel has announced their North America tour with industrial artists Striplicker, synthwave artist Glass Apple Bonzai and darkwave upstarts Esoterik in support of their upcoming album “Ascending the Abyss”.
Grendel frontman JD Tucker recently changed Grendel’s sound with their 2017 album “Age of the Disposable Body”, demonstrating a shift away from standard industrial, adding elements of rock, synthwave, post-punk, and darkwave. On the upcoming release Tucker mixes aggressive guitars, 80s style synths and intelligent percussion work.
“Ascending the Abyss” will be available this summer on Metropolis Records (North America) and Infacted Records (EU).
Tour Dates
- June 19th Toronto,ON-The Boat
- June 20th Cincinnati, OH-Mockbee
- June 21st Chicago,IL-Reggies
- June 23rd Cleveland, OH-Phantasy
- June 24th Ann Arbor, MI-Necto (DJ Only)
- June 26th Pittsburgh, PA -Cattivo
- June 27th Wilmington,DE-Bar XIII
- June 28th New York, NY-Drom
- June 29th Boston,MA-Once
- June 30th Montreal,QC-Piranha
- July 2nd Baltimore, MD-Metro
- July 3rd Richmond,VA-Fallout
- July 4th Charlotte,NC-Milestone
- July 5th Atlanta,GA-Drunken Unicorn
- July 6th Tampa,FL-Orpheum
- July 7th Tallahassee,FL-926 Bar
- July 9th New Orleans,LA-Goat
- July 11th Houston, TX-Warehouse
- July 12th Austin,TX-Elysium
- July 13th Mcallen,TX-Cine Del Rey
- July 14th Dallas, TX-The Church
- July 17th Mesa,AZ-Club Red
- July 19th Los Angeles,CA-Catch One
- July 21st Oakland,CA-Uptown
- July 22nd Portland,OR-Star Theater
- July 23rd Seattle,WA-Highline
- July 24th Vancouver, BC-Red Room
- July 25th Calgary,AB-Dickens
- July 26th Salt Lake City,UT-Urban Lounge
- July 28th Denver,CO-Herman’s Hideaway
- July 30th Kansas City,MO-Riot Room
- July 31st St Louis,MO-Crack Fox
- August 1st Minneapolis,MN-Red Sea
- August 2nd Madison,WI-Crucible
- August 3rd Detroit,MI-Smalls
- August 4th Buffalo,NY-Mohawk Place
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.