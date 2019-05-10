Grendel announces ‘The Ascending The Abyss’ North America Tour

Dutch/UK based industrial-rock artist Grendel has announced their North America tour with industrial artists Striplicker, synthwave artist Glass Apple Bonzai and darkwave upstarts Esoterik in support of their upcoming album “Ascending the Abyss”.

Grendel frontman JD Tucker recently changed Grendel’s sound with their 2017 album “Age of the Disposable Body”, demonstrating a shift away from standard industrial, adding elements of rock, synthwave, post-punk, and darkwave. On the upcoming release Tucker mixes aggressive guitars, 80s style synths and intelligent percussion work.

“Ascending the Abyss” will be available this summer on Metropolis Records (North America) and Infacted Records (EU).

Tour Dates

June 19th Toronto,ON-The Boat

June 20th Cincinnati, OH-Mockbee

June 21st Chicago,IL-Reggies

June 23rd Cleveland, OH-Phantasy

June 24th Ann Arbor, MI-Necto (DJ Only)

June 26th Pittsburgh, PA -Cattivo

June 27th Wilmington,DE-Bar XIII

June 28th New York, NY-Drom

June 29th Boston,MA-Once

June 30th Montreal,QC-Piranha

July 2nd Baltimore, MD-Metro

July 3rd Richmond,VA-Fallout

July 4th Charlotte,NC-Milestone

July 5th Atlanta,GA-Drunken Unicorn

July 6th Tampa,FL-Orpheum

July 7th Tallahassee,FL-926 Bar

July 9th New Orleans,LA-Goat

July 11th Houston, TX-Warehouse

July 12th Austin,TX-Elysium

July 13th Mcallen,TX-Cine Del Rey

July 14th Dallas, TX-The Church

July 17th Mesa,AZ-Club Red

July 19th Los Angeles,CA-Catch One

July 21st Oakland,CA-Uptown

July 22nd Portland,OR-Star Theater

July 23rd Seattle,WA-Highline

July 24th Vancouver, BC-Red Room

July 25th Calgary,AB-Dickens

July 26th Salt Lake City,UT-Urban Lounge

July 28th Denver,CO-Herman’s Hideaway

July 30th Kansas City,MO-Riot Room

July 31st St Louis,MO-Crack Fox

August 1st Minneapolis,MN-Red Sea

August 2nd Madison,WI-Crucible

August 3rd Detroit,MI-Smalls

August 4th Buffalo,NY-Mohawk Place

