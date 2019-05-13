Another Coil release with previously unreleased material hits the shops: ‘Swanyard’ – available on vinyl and CD

After the 3LP/2CD release “Swanyard” (featuring nearly 150 minutes of previously unreleased Coil recordings and available here), we have another Coil release coming up. “The Gay Man’s Guide To Safer Sex” features more previously unreleased material, namely Coil’s unreleased soundtrack for the VHS only, pre-internet, sexual education documentary entitled “The Gay Man’s Guide To Safer Sex” released in 1992.

The line-up for this project consisted of John Balance, Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson and Danny Hyde and was what John Balance called a “slightly new agey, progressive house type thing”. The material is not far removed from Badalamenti’s work with David Lynch, somewhat of an ambient house album for your home listening and early morning sunrise dances, Coil style.

The material featured on this CD/vinyl (available here for ordering) was taken from the original masters provided by Danny Hyde. “The Gay Man’s Guide To Safer Sex” features a new sexy edit of the main theme with the bonuses “Nasa-Arab” and “Omlagus Garfungiloops” taken from the 1992 CD only “Stolen And Contaminated Songs”, both being original versions of the radically reworked “Nasa-Arab 2” and “Exploding Frogs” of the OST in order to balance the whole album and extend the listening pleasure.

6 tracks in total which are available on CD and on (purple!) vinyl. Below is the CD digipak version.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.