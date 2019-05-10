Conjecture ‘V’ – Exclusive Premiere

Sofia-based label Amek Collective releases “V” a brand new full-length and first vinyl appearance by Conjecture. For years Greek audio-visual artist Vasilis Angelopoulos has been exploring heavy post-industrial sound, based on raw field recordings and hardware/software electronics. In three albums and an EP he’s been recreating the abstract concepts of religious folklore in their most primal form.

“V” releases today on a limited run of black-white marbled vinyl & digital. Stream it exclusively on Side-Line and order on your preferred format here.

“V” is an anti-body statement. The individual’s disengagement from the human body and from all kinds of physical hypostases is portrayed through unconventional industrial sound forms. Sometimes being oneiric, sometimes frozen and aggressive, while in the same somewhat erotic, Conjecture’s musical expressions are well-constructed and climax into the literary metaphor of the human body deconstruction. “V” is dedicated to the process of seeking out the individual existence, which is able to occur beyond the barriers of life, death or creation.

Each track on the album reflects a fragment of a bigger entity, which by its end becomes whole. “V” unveils the materiality of flesh and the frailty of thoughts, personality and physical restrictions. Conjecture seeks a new concept for the human being and its very existence beyond logic. This album is an obsessive manifest against the flesh-cage, a hymn for the consciousness, found standing silent in the background and reflects the true nature and cause of personal existence.

<a href="http://amekcollective.bandcamp.com/album/v">V by Conjecture</a>

