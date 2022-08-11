Gregory Kodric returns with new single ‘Nothing At All’
The Australian artist Gregory Kodric is back with a new synth pop tune, “Nothing At…
The Australian artist Gregory Kodric is back with a new synth pop tune, “Nothing At All”. “Nothing At All” stems from a documentary following the meagre lives of Indian street kids, left abandoned.
Gregory Kodric explains: “Like most of my ballads, they start in the pits of despair but try to deliver some hope towards the conclusion. I managed to snare one of India’s rising pop talents Anushree to sing lead on the track and it came up really well.”
You can download the track below or check it on Spotify.
Here’s the video for the track.
