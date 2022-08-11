Post-punk/darkwave act Pink Turns Blue presents ‘Not Gonna Take It’ ahead of new EP + Tainted 2022 tour
Ahead of their extensive ‘Tainted 2022’ tour, which builds on their recent “Tainted” LP, darkwave…
Ahead of their extensive ‘Tainted 2022’ tour, which builds on their recent “Tainted” LP, darkwave / postpunk pioneers Pink Turns Blue release their single “Not Gonna Take It” tomorrow, Friday. Formed in 1985, the band emerged from a divided Germany and this new single is written in defiance of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The 4-track collection “Tainted Tour-2022” EP itself will be released on September, synchronized with the launch of the tour in Seattle before dozens of shows across North America, followed by select dates in Spain, the UK and Germany.
Frontman Mic Jogwer says this is “about standing up for oneself and for a better world. Yes, the powerful, the bullies and the rich have many resources to get their way and claim that wrong is right. And yes, we all have our moments where we feel helpless and depressed because there doesn’t seem any way out of this cunning system of lies, propaganda, lobbying and influence. But every now and then, we just get fed up and decide we are not going to take it anymore. We find ways to break free, organize and fight for the things that are worth fighting for. Right now, it seems very difficult, at times impossible, naïve and all too idealistic. But if we give up fighting, we give up living. It is an uphill battle, but our defiance and our courage keep us going.”
Here’s the video for “Not Gonna Take It”.
About
Pink Turns Blue are a post-punk band from Berlin, Germany. Formed in 1985, they were part of the first generation of gothic rock in Germany and released their first LP, “If Two Worlds Kiss”, with a sound reminiscent of new wave with very dark undertones and use of synthesizers. They went on to become part of the developing sub-genre of dark wave.
Tainted 2022 Tourdates
- SEP 2 Seattle, WA – Funhouse
- SEP 3 Vancouver, Canada – Rickshaw Theatre
- SEP 4 Portland, OR – Star Theater
- SEP 6 Garden City, ID – Visual Arts Collective (VAC)
- SEP 7 Salt Lake City, UT – The Urban Lounge
- SEP 9 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
- SEP 10 San Diego, CA – Casbah
- SEP 11 Los Angeles, CA – Part Time Punks, Echoplex
- SEP 15 Denver, CO – Hi-Dive
- SEP 17 Dallas, TX – Cheapsteaks (aka. Cheap Steaks)
- SEP 18 Austin, TX – Sunny’s Backyard
- SEP 22 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
- SEP 23 Miami, FL – Gramps
- SEP 26 Atlanta, GA – 529 Bar
- SEP 27 Richmond, VA – The Camel
- SEP 29 Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit
- OCT 4 Toronto, Canada – The Garrison
- OCT 5 Montreal, Canada – Bar Le Ritz PDB
- OCT 6 Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall
- OCT 7 Cambridge, MA – The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
- OCT 8 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel
- OCT 9 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
- OCT 10 Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA
- OCT 14 Pinto, Spain – DarkMAD Festival Madrid
- OCT 28 Rüsselsheim, Germany – These Days Festival 2022
- DEC 15 Glasgow, UK – Ivory Blacks
- DEC 16 Manchester, UK – Night People
- DEC 17 London, UK – Electrowerkz
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether