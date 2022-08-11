Post-punk/darkwave act Pink Turns Blue presents ‘Not Gonna Take It’ ahead of new EP + Tainted 2022 tour

Ahead of their extensive ‘Tainted 2022’ tour, which builds on their recent “Tainted” LP, darkwave / postpunk pioneers Pink Turns Blue release their single “Not Gonna Take It” tomorrow, Friday. Formed in 1985, the band emerged from a divided Germany and this new single is written in defiance of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 4-track collection “Tainted Tour-2022” EP itself will be released on September, synchronized with the launch of the tour in Seattle before dozens of shows across North America, followed by select dates in Spain, the UK and Germany.

Frontman Mic Jogwer says this is “about standing up for oneself and for a better world. Yes, the powerful, the bullies and the rich have many resources to get their way and claim that wrong is right. And yes, we all have our moments where we feel helpless and depressed because there doesn’t seem any way out of this cunning system of lies, propaganda, lobbying and influence. But every now and then, we just get fed up and decide we are not going to take it anymore. We find ways to break free, organize and fight for the things that are worth fighting for. Right now, it seems very difficult, at times impossible, naïve and all too idealistic. But if we give up fighting, we give up living. It is an uphill battle, but our defiance and our courage keep us going.”

Here’s the video for “Not Gonna Take It”.

About

Pink Turns Blue are a post-punk band from Berlin, Germany. Formed in 1985, they were part of the first generation of gothic rock in Germany and released their first LP, “If Two Worlds Kiss”, with a sound reminiscent of new wave with very dark undertones and use of synthesizers. They went on to become part of the developing sub-genre of dark wave.

Tainted 2022 Tourdates