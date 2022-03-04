Greek dark pop act Lia Hide launches ‘Proposal’ video / single from new album ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’

The Greek dark pop artist Lia Hide has recently released the first single from the project’s new (4th) album “The Missing Fourth Guest”.

Here’s what Lia Hide says about the song itself: “The ‘Proposal’ is an invitation to a debate, a dispute, a symposium, where the three people involved are discussing the ideas that puzzle them throughout their lives. The lyrics are weaved in a dialogue between me singing and my alter-ego.”

The video for “Proposal” was shot at the historic Bagkeion Hotel at the Omonoia square in Athens, Greece. In the video the band members are investigating elements of the Timeaus (Plato) dialogue, getting ready in their rooms for a later dinner (as it happens “Dinner” is also the title of the next single and the musical sibling of “Proposal”), in the Timeaus Sonata, the conceptual three-part work of the album.

On the forthcoming album, “The Missing Fourth Guest”, the Plato’s Timeaus dialogue discusses among others, Atlantis’ war to ancient Athens, the purpose and properties and elements of the universe, the world-soul, and the nature of the physical world.

About Lia Hide

Lia Hide the band is Lia Hide on vocals, keyboards and production, Aki’Base on bass and d.bass and George Rados on drums. Lia Hide’s debut “Home” was released by ΕΜΙUniversal in 2013. That debut was followed by “Everyone Seems to Know Who I Am” in 2017 and “Tells no Fairytales” in 2019, both released via the band’s own indie label DontHideMe. Both albums were produced by Lia Hide and mixed by Yiannis Lampropoulos in Athens, Greece.

In 2020 the band launched “Fairytales Remixed” holding remixes by international electronica producers and artists on Amour Records.

In the meantime Lia composed music for theatre and dance productions such as “Copia Aperta: Dario Fo” (2012) and “Genoktonia: Pavlos Kourtidis” (2019). Other collaborations include Tricky, Joseph van Wissem, Anneke van Giersbergen, Kadebostany, KBHTA, Keep Shelly in Athens, Molly Nilsson, Kovacs, and more.