Darkwave act Dissonance launches ‘Slowburn’ remix EP

Out already for a few weeks is the brand new remix EP from the Dallas based darkwave act Dissonance. The “Slowburn” remix EP offers 7 remixes of the title track. Also released is a video for the “Smoke And Mirros” mix which you can see below.

Cat Hall says this about the remix EP: “I wrote this as I was considering the many all-consuming passions of my life. Passion to write. Passion for art. Passion for nature, for the planet. Passion for science. Passion for humanity. Passion for the individuals I love. Also, the painful realization that despite my intense feeling, actions and orchestrations, these things, places, people, and processes come to an end. I come to an end. My passions die with me.”

Slowburn is available on all digital platforms including Bandcamp.

<a href="https://dissonanceband.bandcamp.com/album/slowburn">Slowburn by Dissonance</a>

And here’s the video for the “Smoke and Mirrors Mix” of the track.

About Dissonance

Dissonance began in the early 90s as part of the Texas synthpop scene mixing darkwave and electronica. The band caught the ear of Paul Robb (Information Society) who was forming his label Hakatak International, and the act was signed in 1996. The first self-titled release, was also produced by Paul Robb and came out in 1997. The second release came in 2000 with “Reincarnate”. Fast forward to 2015 when Cat revived Dissonance and began work on new material which resulted in “Void”, a much darker, more atmospheric album. That one was also released on Hakatak, in 2017.

“Sycamores”, a darkwave/atmospheric maxi single, with mixes by Paul Robb, Federico Balducci, and Jack Alberson was released on Hakatak in 2018. “Ascent” followed in 2019 and featured Kurt Larson of Information Society. Remix maxi singles of “Poison Kiss” and “Starstuff” were next that same year. 2020 saw collaborations with SINthetik Messiah for the “Split Damage” release in addition to three new maxi-singles.

The first release of 2021 was “Damage: 1st Assault”, co-written by Melodywhore. That maxi single was followed by a second release of mixes, “Damage: 2nd Assault”. The first release of 2022 is the “Slowburn” remix EP with remixes from Melodywhore, Glenn Kirchner, Joe Haze, Jon Von Herrmann, The Lonely Death, Steven OLaf and Ra Hen of Microchip League.