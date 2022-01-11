Gravity Corps – Zero Grav (EP – Gravity Corps)
Background/Info: Gravity Corps is a Denver (USA) based solo-project set up by Mark Sousa. “Zero Grav” is the debut-EP featuring five songs.
Content: The sound of Gravity Corps is mixing different influences. There for sure is an EBM-driven input, which has been now empowered by Industrial sound treatments and next refined with a hard-Pop driven approach. The vocals are sometimes reminding me of Neuroactive.
+ + + : I like EP’s with different songs and not the typical title song with an endless load of remixes. “Zero Grav” reveals an elaborated approach in writing, but still a powerful production. I like “Another Day” for its great, carrying chorus and the noticeable production of the vocals. The harder “Decadent Is Dangerous” is another attention grabber.
– – – : I can’t say this EP is hiding a potential hit, but there for sure hides a true potential inside this project.
Conclusion: “Zero Grav” is an honest debut, which might serve as a solid basis to move on with.
Best songs: “Another Day”, “Decadent Is Dangerous”.
Rate: 7.
