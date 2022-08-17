Pole announces new album and shares new track ‘Grauer Sand’

(Photo by Ben de Biel) Pole – aka German electronic artist Stefan Betke – has announced details of a new album, “Tempus”, due out November 18 via Mute on vinyl, CD and digital platforms. You can watch the video for “Grauer Sand” by Rainer Kohlberger – the first taste of what to expect from the album – below.

Stefan Betke explains the album as follows: “‘Tempus’ considers the connection between the past, present, and future. It is, a natural development to the last album. One which goes further and is even more complex.”

The painting on the cover, by Wolfgang Betke titled Großstadtwanderer, links into the themes explored on the album. Betke explains: “I found the whole atmosphere in this totally weird, confused head with these little shimmery eyes leaking through the colours to totally fit the idea of Tempus.”