German electro metal act Eigensinn rework 2009 track ‘Spring’ for new single/video ‘Spring V2’

August 1, 2022 bernard

The German electro metal act Eigensinn have a new single and video for the track “Spring V2”. The single is out via Echozone and is actually a remake from a track from their 2009 album “Die Wahrheit”. The Baden-Wuerttemberg (Germany) based act lifted the song from its original gothic metal approach towards the Neue Deutsche Härte genre.

Here’s the video for “Spring V2”.

Eigensinn was formed in Neuenstadt am Kocher in 2003 by Nemesis and Holly who had previously worked together in the band Weve. Gradually, the proportion of German texts in their compositions increased, so that in 2003 they renamed the band Eigensinn. The original line-up included Nemesis (vocals) and Holly (guitar), Marc Peters on bass and Thomas “Maschine” Paslawski on drums. The same year Eigensinn released the album of the same name, produced by Jens-Peter Abele.

In 2005 Marc Peters left the band and Pat McBazz took over as bass player. Four years later the 13-song album “Die Wahrheit” was released. Shortly after the release, Thomas Paslawski left the band and Ole “Das Tier” took over his position on drums. Three years after this last change, the EP “Endorphine” was released and another two years later, in 2015, Eigensinn released the album “Postmortem”. The band’s last release was the album “Persona non Grata” from 2017. Pat McBazz left the band in 2018 and Andi Viohl took his place as bassist in the band.


