Blutengel re-releases 5th album ‘Labyrinth’ in a 25 anniversary deluxe 2CD edition

Out by August 8th is the re-release of “Labyrinth”, Blutengel’s 5th studio album which was originally released on September 14 2007. The first four albums of Blutengel’s musical past have already been re-released.

“Labyrinth” has Ulrike Goldmann as an additional singer for the first time and not Constance Rudert. The album itself spawned a popular single, titled “Lucifer”. The single was released as 2 seperate CD’s, “Purgatory” and “Blaze”.

CD2 of the deluxe edition features 7 tracks from the original “Labyrinth” Box-bonus and tracks from the twin single release “Lucifer” (2007) and the single “My Saviour” from 2006. Note that there is also a super limited box set, with the album on cassette, packed in a wooden box with a hand-numbered certificate.

Here is the tracklist of the second CD: