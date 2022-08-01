Blutengel re-releases 5th album ‘Labyrinth’ in a 25 anniversary deluxe 2CD edition

Out by August 8th is the re-release of “Labyrinth”, Blutengel’s 5th studio album which was…

Out by August 8th is the re-release of “Labyrinth”, Blutengel’s 5th studio album which was originally released on September 14 2007. The first four albums of Blutengel’s musical past have already been re-released.

“Labyrinth” has Ulrike Goldmann as an additional singer for the first time and not Constance Rudert. The album itself spawned a popular single, titled “Lucifer”. The single was released as 2 seperate CD’s, “Purgatory” and “Blaze”.

CD2 of the deluxe edition features 7 tracks from the original “Labyrinth” Box-bonus and tracks from the twin single release “Lucifer” (2007) and the single “My Saviour” from 2006. Note that there is also a super limited box set, with the album on cassette, packed in a wooden box with a hand-numbered certificate.

Here is the tracklist of the second CD:

  1. Lucifer (DubMixx by Jenne)
  2. Born again
  3. Stormy Rivers
  4. Victory of Death
  5. Snowblind
  6. Soul of Ice (Live 2007)
  7. Love Killer (Live 2007)
  8. Body Move (Remix)
  9. My Saviour
  10. Verdammnis
  11. In Winter
  12. Seelenschmerz 2007 (Reworked by Eminence Of Darkness)
  13. Misery
  14. Black Roses 2007 (Reworked by Eminence Of Darkness)

