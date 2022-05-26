Berlin dark electro duo Bakterielle Infektion releases best of covering the first 15 years of the project: ’15 Jahre Infektiös (1996-2011)’ – only on vinyl

Under the title “15 Jahre Infektiös (1996-2011)” the Berlin based dark electro duo Bakterielle Infektion…
Berlin dark electro duo Bakterielle Infektion releases best of covering the first 15 years of the project:'15 Jahre Infektiös (1996-2011)'

Under the title “15 Jahre Infektiös (1996-2011)” the Berlin based dark electro duo Bakterielle Infektion will release a jam-packed double LP with club hits, rarities and previously unreleased material in September 2022. The release will be out via the DIY label Minimalkombinat (Grauzone, Fraktus, Guerre Froide, etc.).

The duo is one of the earliest representatives of the current post-punk/minimal wave hype.

The vinyl release “15 Jahre Infektiös (1996-2011)” will be limited to 225 copies and hold 30 tracks which are only available on vinyl. Yes, that’s correct, there will be no CDs, no streaming, no downloads. The material was mastered for vinyl by Kurt Dahlke (Fehlfarben, Pyrolator).

The release does not mean a reunion for the duo under the Bakterielle Infektion moniker though. Roger Semsroth continues to do solo techno under various names while Uwe Marx produces and performs with his bands Pleasure Victim and Brigade Rosse.

This compilation will be added to the band’s back catalogue consisting of these albums: “Scheintod – Gaswaffen” ‎(1997 – A.D.S.R.), “Sleepless” ‎(1998 – White Head Records), “Dreamless” (2000 – Genetic Music), “Cities Of Glass” (2005 – Genetic Music) and “Early Recordings” (2007 – Genetic Music). The latter compiles demo tracks written before 2000. Their first self-released demo was already brought out in 1996.


