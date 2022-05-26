Bergen (NO) based darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif offers excellent debut album ‘A White Horse Will Take You Home’
Earlier this year we reported about the new 2nd single from the Bergen (NO) based darkwave trip-hop act Melt Motif. Out now is the album “A White Horse Will Take You Home” on CD, vinyl and as download.
Melt Motif started as an experiment by Rakel and Kenneth Rasmus Greve. Apollon Records (Zeromancer, Sonisk Blodbad, Sleepyard, Bithammer, Richard Gjems, Green Sky Accident) signed the band while it still was a studio project with no official releases out. The material was mixed by São Paulo producer and musician, Joe Irente. Irente is now a permanent member of the band.
The 9-track release offers quite a diverse pallet, from dreamy and cinematic to aggressive and industrial. Unpredictable is the best label you can put on this excellent new discovery.
You can order your copy straight from the band on CD, vinyl, Minidisc, cassette and as download.
After the album release, a remix album album will be dropped, with contributing artists from around the world, like Russia, Japan, Brazil and Norway. Since the vinyl plants had some delay in pressing up their debut, the band has already started on their second album.
