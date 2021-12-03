German cult EBM act Armageddon Dildos back with all new EP: ‘Destruction’

Out today via Alfa Matrix is the all new EP by the German cult EBM act Armageddon Dildos. “Destruction” is the 2nd EP taken from their last “Dystopia” album featuring 6 previously unreleased songs and mixes.

Note that Uwe Kanka totally reinvented the title song through his own ‘darkroom’ mix, with different vocals and a fully revamped instrumentations. Also included is the exclusive and previously unreleased EBM cut “Colder” plus remixes by Aiboforcen, Alien Vampires, Lights Of Euphoria and Messiaen Noir. 7 tracks in total.

Note that Side-Line published an interview with Uwe Kanka just yesterday.

Here is the new EP, available right now from Bandcamp with other platforms to follow.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/destruction-ep">Destruction EP by ARMAGEDDON DILDOS</a>