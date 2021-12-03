Sheffield-based cult act In The Nursery returns with ‘Ektachrome (The Animator)’ – first single from new album out February 25, 2022

Currently celebrating their 40th anniversary year, Sheffield-based cult act In The Nursery will release a brand new studio album in late February 2022. Entitled “Humberstone”, it refers to the family surname of the identical twins Klive and Nigel who are the core of this – exquisite – project.

But first there’s “Ektachrome (The Animator)”, the first single from the new album.

You can download the single right below.

<a href="https://inthenursery.bandcamp.com/track/ektachrome-the-animator">Ektachrome (The Animator) by In The Nursery</a>

Looking back in time

The record is a deeply personal record that sees them in reflective mood as a year in which they also turned 60 (yes time flies!) comes to a close.

“We have always needed a reason to make music, a rationale for its creation and existence,” they state. “As composers, the two of us are conscious of the connection between music and memory. The loss of family is a strong emotion, one that we’ve harnessed to revisit our past. Our antecedents have been a catalyst and a stimulus for this new album and it has been good to reconnect and remember.”

Recorded at the group’s own Beehive Works studio in Sheffield, each track on “Humberstone” is prefixed with an ‘H’ number to indicate the order in which ideas came to the twins when writing the album.

You can pre-order the new album right here.

About In The Nursery

In The Nursery formed in 1981. Their cinematic music blends electronica, classical arrangements, orchestral percussion and soundscapes.

Since 1981 ITN have released over 25 albums and their music has been used on numerous film soundtracks and trailers that include “Game of Thrones”, “Gran Torino”, “Beowulf”, “The Aviator”, “Interview With A Vampire”, “Along Came A Spider”, “The Rainmaker”, plus the TV series “La Femme Nikita”.

In parallel to their studio albums, ITN have also developed their Optical Music Series, recording new scores for classic silent films such as “The Cabinet Of Dr Caligari”, “Asphalt”, “Man With A Movie Camera”, “Hindle Wakes”, “A Page Of Madness”, “Electric Edwardians”, “The Passion Of Joan Of Arc”, “The Fall Of The House Of Usher” and “The Seashell And The Clergyman”.

Their last studio album, “1961”, took its title from the year in which the twins were born and drew inspiration from historic, literary and personal connections to that year. It was released in 2017.