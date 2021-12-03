:Wumpscut: returns with new EP in April: ‘For Those about to starve’

Out on April 15, 2022, is a brand new EP by :Wumpscut:, titled “For Those about to starve”. The EP will be out in 4 different physical formats.

The EP will feature 4 new tracks (and 4 instrumental versions) and will arrive in a super jewel box, a DJ Dwarf 22 CD (containing remixes by Advent, Resilience, The Necessary Evil, Recently Deceased, Adzix, Eggun and many more), a limited purple vinyl (300 copies with same tracklist as the super jewel box version) and as a limited black vinyl (300 copies with same tracklist as the super jewel box version).

You can view the different layouts below.