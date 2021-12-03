:Wumpscut: returns with new EP in April: ‘For Those about to starve’
Out on April 15, 2022, is a brand new EP by :Wumpscut:, titled “For Those…
Out on April 15, 2022, is a brand new EP by :Wumpscut:, titled “For Those about to starve”. The EP will be out in 4 different physical formats.
The EP will feature 4 new tracks (and 4 instrumental versions) and will arrive in a super jewel box, a DJ Dwarf 22 CD (containing remixes by Advent, Resilience, The Necessary Evil, Recently Deceased, Adzix, Eggun and many more), a limited purple vinyl (300 copies with same tracklist as the super jewel box version) and as a limited black vinyl (300 copies with same tracklist as the super jewel box version).
You can view the different layouts below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.