Alfa Matrix adds 50% discount code on top of Bandcamp Friday – use SUMMER20

It’s Bandcamp Friday today, which is a great day to support artists, as the download platform charges no fees that day. The Belgian electronic label Alfa Matrix goes the extra mile and offers 50% reduction on top when using the discount code SUMMER20.

So, if you want to support the label and artists (Armageddon Dildos, Psy’Aviah, AD:keY, 808 Dot Pop, Lights A.M, and lots more), then don’t hesitate to go crazy on the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page!

You can of course also help us out today by ordering a Side-Line T-shirt including a free mouth mask or download and donate towards one of our compilations. Hundreds of parcels have already be sent out worldwide, so if you want one as well, check it out on our Bandcamp page.

