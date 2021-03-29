Gazelle Twin launches brand new track/video ‘The Well’ taken from ‘The Power’ OST

(Photo by Victor Frankowski) Out digitally on 8 April 2021 via Invada Records (with a vinyl release to follow) is the OST for the film “The Power”. Behind the soundtrack we find Gazelle Twin (aka Elizabeth Bernholz) and composer Max de Wardener who collaborate on all of the music except for “The Well”, a song written and recorded by Gazelle Twin (the first new solo work since 2018’s “Pastoral”). That track is now released together with a video.

Listen to “The Well” below.

The film “The Power” is set in a crumbling East London Royal Infirmary in 1974. The supernatural thriller, written and directed by BAFTA nominated British filmmaker Corinna Faith, will be available exclusively to stream on Shudder from 8 April 2021. Below is a trailer.

About Gazelle Twin and Max de Wardener

The UK electronic project Gazelle Twin, aka composer, musician and producer Elizabeth Bernholz, was formed in 2009. She is unsigned and releases music under her own label, Anti-Ghost Moon Ray, but has also released music on Lakeshore Records (US), Invada Records (UK), Last Gang Records (US/CAN), Moog Music Library (US), The Vinyl Factory (UK), NMC Recordings (UK), and Sugarcane Recordings (US).

She debuted with the release of the debut album, “The Entire City”. “Unflesh” followed, in 2014. In 2016, Gazelle Twin created “Kingdom Come”, an audio-visual performance depicting a fascist hell-scape based on JG Ballard’s final novel, released in 2017, and in 2018 Bernholz’s third studio album “Pastoral” was released. It was “Pastoral”’s ‘red imp’ character that was reflected in the costumes for “Deep England”, Gazelle Twin and NYX’s collaboration, which was released in March via NYX Collective. Gazelle Twin and Max de Wardener’s first collaboration was their 2018 commission by the BBC Concert Orchestra for the “New Music Biennial”.

Max de Wardener from his side is a composer working in numerous and contrasting musical environments. Film scores include two features for Pawel Pawlikovski (“Last Resort” and “Woman In The Fifth”), Sarah Gavron’s “Village At The End Of The World” and Tian Zhuangzhuang’s “Cry Of The Birds”, to be released later this year. Classical commissions range from a percussion concerto for Colin Currie, to composing a new work for the Indian Violinist virtuoso Kala Ramnath and the LSO. He has arranged orchestral arrangements for artists such as Emiliana Torrini, UNKLE, Matthew Herbert and Plaid. Max has released various electronic albums, most recently last year’s “Music For Detuned Pianos” performed by Kit Downes (ECM).