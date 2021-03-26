Freakangel releases brand new video for the track ‘Crawling In The Dark’

Out now is a brand new Freakangel video for the track “Crawling In The Dark”. The video was produced and directed by D. Darling and filmed and edited by Martin Savtšik. The track is taken from the EP “The Faults Of Humanity X Anniversary Edition” which is available now.

“The Faults Of Humanity X Anniversary Edition” holds fully re-recorded five songs from Freakangel’s debut album and this in a totally revamped and restyled manner, the ‘X anniversary’ concept. The EP also acts as a teaser to know how the band’s 5th studio album on Alfa Matrix will sound. You can now find it on all streaming and download platforms and of course also on Bandcamp.

Here’s the video:

And here’s the EP which you can download via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-faults-of-humanity-x-anniversary-edition-ep">The Faults Of Humanity (X anniversary edition) EP by FREAKANGEL</a>