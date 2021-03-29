Swedish American dark electro / industrial act Normoria releases new video from ‘Voyage’ EP

Since the Swedish American dark electro act Normoria were featured with the song “Who The Hell Are You” on the Side-Line compilation “Face The Beat 6” they released a brand new music video “The Judases”, taken from their latest EP “Voyage”, which you can watch below.

At this moment the band are in the process of finishing up two more music videos, and these will be out over the coming months. Also the band just announced that they opened their Bandcamp merch store.

Here’s the EP “Voyage” which you can download on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://normoria.bandcamp.com/album/voyage">VOYAGE by NORMORIA</a>

Here’s the track “Who The Hell Are You” which you can download for free from Side-Line.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Normoria</a>

About Normoria

Normoria is an American/Swedish band located in Sweden whose unique sound is a fusion of many elements: primarily dark electro and rock-Industrial. The music is a big blend of dark styles, characterized by Johan’s bass and Gustav’s guitar, as well as their singer Angel Moonshine’s versatile vocals. The band will be back in the studio this Spring to start putting together material for their new EP. No date on when it will be released yet.

The band was founded in 2016 by American lead vocalist and songwriter, Angel Moonshine. But it wasn’t until 2017 that all the members came together as a band. After having played several festivals in Sweden along with artist like Suicide Commando, Noisuf-X, and Freakangel, in mid 2020 the band released their 2nd EP titled, “Voyage”. The music featured a heavier sound.