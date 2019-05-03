Gamma10 returns with music video for ‘Children of tomorrow’ from the album ‘Outsider’

Available now is the brand new Gamma10 video for the track “Children of tomorrow” taken from the album “Outsider” (which is available right here). The video is available right below!

The main theme in this video is the global problem of the next generations: the pollution, the overpopulation and the social alienation.

Says Laci: “The black and white scenes represent a dystopia when the nature is almost dead and most of the peoples leaves in small flatsb in huge blockhouses. They are in contrast with the sepia scenes which show some playing childrens in living the nature.”

The title song “Outsider” is already available on Youtube as well, but only with a simple visualisation based on the cover art. The album is available on Bandcamp, on Spotify, Deezer and on iTunes, and will be available on Google Play, Apple Music, Amazon Music and on Tidal.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.