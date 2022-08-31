Futurepop duo Last Activity announces new album with brand new single, ‘To All Lonely Stars’

“To All Lonely Stars” is the brand new single by the futurepop duo Last Activity, out via SkyQode. The single is the follow up to “Shadows” released a year ago. Both tracks are taken from Last Activity’s upcoming second album which is currently being completed. On this new track you can expect melodiс synth lines, hard dance elements, and deep trance pads.

In addition to the title track and its instrumental version, the single features remixes by fellow projects, Antilav and Metzger. For fans of Apoptygma Berzerk, Neuroticfish, Colony 5 and the like.

Below is the video for the single.

Below is the Bandcamp download.

<a href="https://skyqode.bandcamp.com/album/to-all-lonely-stars">To All Lonely Stars by Last Activity</a>