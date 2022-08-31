Mark Hockings (mesh) goes for October release new Blackcarburning MCD ‘Divide Us’

Out via COP International on October 21st is the all new EP for Mark Hockings (mesh) and more precisely for his side-project Blackcarburning.

The opener “Divide Us” is a collaboration with Mari Kattman (of Helix with Tom Shear of Assemblage 23) in a production by John Fryer. The other tracks have Hockings on vocals. All versions are exclusive to this EP and only “Divide Us” will be on his upcoming album.

The project launched its very first release in 2021 with the self-released singles “The Mirror (Shattered Tones)” and “The Mirror”. After signing with COP International the project released the singles “All About You”, “Reset” and “Everything Worked Out”.