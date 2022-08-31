Arcana Obscura is back with a new single, ‘Sakura’, in September
Out via ConSequence Records in September is the all new Arcana Obscura single “Sakura”. “Sakura”…
Out via ConSequence Records in September is the all new Arcana Obscura single “Sakura”.
“Sakura” arrives right after the independ single “Living a Lie” and is the first single release from the upcoming album “Agrathalla”, the first full album since 2017’s “2000 Miles”. The title track is lyrically a Japanese traditional that describes the beauty of the (Japanese) cherry blossom.
As a B-side, the single holds two exclusive instrumental rhythmic soundtracks, “Black Pagoda” and “Premonition”. The new album will have more world music and medieval elements.
Here’s a short trailer of the new single.
