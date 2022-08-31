Arcana Obscura is back with a new single, ‘Sakura’, in September

Out via ConSequence Records in September is the all new Arcana Obscura single “Sakura”.

“Sakura” arrives right after the independ single “Living a Lie” and is the first single release from the upcoming album “Agrathalla”, the first full album since 2017’s “2000 Miles”. The title track is lyrically a Japanese traditional that describes the beauty of the (Japanese) cherry blossom.

As a B-side, the single holds two exclusive instrumental rhythmic soundtracks, “Black Pagoda” and “Premonition”. The new album will have more world music and medieval elements.

Here’s a short trailer of the new single.