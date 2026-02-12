Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German electro-industrial project Funker Vogt will see its classic 1990s albums “We Came to Kill” (1997) and “Execution Tracks” (1998) released for the first time on double vinyl as limited black and grey marbled 2LP gatefold editions on March 26, 2026. The reissues appear via Repo Records and present newly remastered audio prepared in 2025 by band mastermind Gerrit Thomas.

Each 2LP expands the original CDs with bonus material previously scattered across compilations and reissues, while keeping the core 1990s tracklists intact.

Details of Funker Vogt vinyl reissues ‘We Came to Kill’ and ‘Execution Tracks’

Both albums appear on black and grey marbled 180g vinyl, housed in high-quality gatefold sleeves. The new master comes from the original recordings and was completed in 2025 by Gerrit Thomas, continuing the band’s reissue campaign that has already brought collectors’ editions of “Navigator“, “Aviator“, “Blutzoll” and “Element 115” back into circulation via Repo Records.

“We Came to Kill” and “Execution Tracks” were originally released through 1990s imprint Zoth Ommog, with parallel licensing to Metropolis Records for North America. The new 2LP editions bring this material into the current Repo vinyl series that already includes the 2024 album “Final Construct” on gold-smoke LP.

Funker Vogt ‘We Came to Kill’ 2LP remaster – tracklist and extras

“We Came to Kill” is Funker Vogt’s second album and first appeared in 1997 on Zoth Ommog and Metropolis, with a later CD reissue on Repo Records in 2001. The new limited 2LP follows the expanded reissue configuration, adding compilation-only material directly to the album tracklist.

The LP includes key tracks from the band’s early phase such as “Time of Dreams”, “Take Care!”, “Killing Fields” and “Funker Vogt 2nd Unit”. It also folds in “Time of Dreams (Heart-Core Mix)”, originally issued on the Zoth Ommog compilation “Something for Your Mind”, and “Take Care! (US Remix)”, first released on the US-only disc “Killing Time Again”.

Funker Vogt “We Came to Kill” – 2LP tracklist (black/grey marbled)

Side A

“Time of Dreams” “Take Care!” “Stupid Incident”

Side B

“Father” “Under Control” “Wartime” “Killing Fields”

Side C

“Nothing New” “Fantasies” “Siegeszug”

Side D

“Funker Vogt 2nd Unit” “Take Care! (Final Mix)” “Time of Dreams (Heart-Core Mix)” “Take Care! (US Remix)”

Funker Vogt ‘Execution Tracks’ 2LP remaster – tracklist and extras

“Execution Tracks” is Funker Vogt’s third album and originally appeared in 1998, again through Zoth Ommog and Metropolis. It has since seen multiple CD editions, including a Repo Records reissue that added two bonus tracks: “Civil War (Vogt Scope Mix)” and “Martians on the Moon”.

The upcoming limited 2LP transfers that extended configuration to black and grey marbled vinyl. The set includes established live staples such as “Tragic Hero”, “Fortunes of War” and “The International Killer”.

Funker Vogt ‘Execution Tracks’ – 2LP tracklist (black/grey marbled)

Side A

“Civil War” “The Voices of the Dead” “The International Killer”

Side B

“Fortunes of War” “Beyond Your Belief” “Tragic Hero”

Side C

“Buried Alive” “Schizophrenia” “Pure War” “Shaven”

Side D

“Seelenwanderung” “4th Dimension” “Civil War (Vogt Scope Mix)” “Martians on the Moon”

About Funker Vogt

Funker Vogt is a German electro-industrial project from Hameln, Lower Saxony, founded in 1995 by vocalist Jens Kästel and programmer Gerrit Thomas. The project brings a mix of electro-industrial, aggrotech and futurepop, combining 4/4 club-oriented structures with lyrics that address war and social issues.

The early releases appeared through labels like Zoth Ommog and Metropolis. The debut “Thanks for Nothing” was released in 1996, followed in 1997 by the second album “We Came to Kill” and, in 1998, by “Execution Tracks”. During this period the band also issued singles such as “Take Care” and “Tragic Hero”, as well as the EP “Killing Time Again”.

In the early 2000s Funker Vogt released such albums as “Maschine Zeit” and “T” in 2000, “Survivor” in 2002 and the remix collection “Revivor” in 2003, followed by “Navigator” in 2005 and “Aviator” in 2007. A live album, “Warzone K17 (Live in Berlin)”, appeared in 2009, and “Blutzoll” followed in 2010. The 2010s brought “Companion in Crime” (2013), and later “Code of Conduct” (2017) and “Wastelands” (2018), marking the transition to Repo Records as primary label.

More recent studio work includes the albums “Element 115” (2021), “MC 5f¹⁴6d¹⁰7s²7p³” (2021) and “Final Construct” (2024), the latter also issued as a limited gold-smoke vinyl edition. The current lineup consists of vocalist Bastian Polak (who joined in December 2023), Gerrit Thomas on keyboards and programming, and René Dornbusch on e-drums and backing vocals.

Do also check our interview with Funker Vogt.

