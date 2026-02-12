Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Finnish dark electronic project LAHO releases the digital single “Programmed” on 12 February 2026. The track is the first preview of a six-track EP scheduled for spring 2026 on Mausoleum Music.

The “Programmed” single was written as a response to life in an increasingly synthetic, technology-saturated environment. LAHO describes it as “a heavy hitting electronic track about our life in the ever-growing synthetic world.”

Behind the project we find Finnish musician and recording engineer Konsta Vehkala, who handles all instruments, programming and production. The new material marks a shift from his earlier instrumental work as the current EP sessions introduce vocals as a permanent element, after a catalogue that was previously fully instrumental.

A lyric video for “Programmed” was released on YouTube, you can watch it below.

About LAHO

LAHO is a Finnish dark electronic project led by musician and recording engineer Konsta Vehkala, who is based in Jyväskylä and is responsible for all composition, programming and production. The project is an outlet for solo works by Vehkala and blends industrial, EBM, futurepop and darkwave.

The project began in 2006 under the name Lahonnut Konkelo as a series of electronic and industrial experiments. The name was shortened to LAHO shortly afterwards. The first EP, “The Other Side”, appeared in 2007 as an independently issued CDr, combining instrumental industrial metal with a slightly experimental edge. It was later re-released by Italian netlabel Ekleipsi, which also issued the first full-length album “Escape from the Dying Star” in 2009.

“Escape from the Dying Star” was recorded between 2007 and 2008 at the Cable_Hell studio and released digitally in April 2009, offering a mix of electro-industrial, cybernetic synth work and distorted guitar. The album held ten tracks including “Program”, “Dead End” and a remix by Technomancer. Later in 2009 she issued “The World in Flames” as a standalone digital release, followed by the single “Mechanigod” in 2011 and a one-off digital track “Walking in the Air (1984 mix)” in December 2021.

After these early EP and album releases, the project entered a 13-year long hiatus as Vehkala focused on other bands and production work. Writing for LAHO resumed in 2024 leading to a new series of songs, this time including vocals.

Parallel to LAHO, Vehkala maintains an active role in the Finnish metal scene. He plays drums for the melodic metal band Psychework and has performed and recorded with groups including Gian, Vipermilk and Lojohh, as well as contributing recording, mixing and mastering work to a wide range of Finnish underground acts.

In 2026 you can expect a six-track EP teased now by the single “Programmed”.

