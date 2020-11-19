Funker Vogt return with double album ‘Element 115’ in January

Out on January 29th is the brand new album by Funker Vogt: “Element 115”. The first edition will be released as a double album including an exclusive 7-tracks bonus-CD. The picture above shows Chris and Gerrit who are already working on a new single.

The band’s last studio album was “Wastelands ” from 2018, but earlier this year we already got the standalone “Conspiracy” EP.

The title of the album, “Element 115”, refers to Moscovium, an extremely radioactive element. This synthetic chemical element with the symbol Mc and atomic number 115 was first synthesized in 2003 by a joint team of Russian and American scientists at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) in Dubna, Russia. In December 2015, it was recognized as one of four new elements by the Joint Working Party of international scientific bodies IUPAC and IUPAP. On 28 November 2016, it was officially named after the Moscow Oblast, in which the JINR is situated.

Here are the tracks featured on the bonus disc.

The fallen Race – Bonus Edit [7:10] To the Sun – Bonus Edit [6:12] God with Us [4:35] Gate of the Gods [3:34] How to kill a God? [3:58] Invasion – Bonus Edit [5:11] We Believe – Bonus Edit [5:43]

