Front 242 announces extra EU tour dates

Front 242 has announced a string of EU dates starting in Belgium on March 7 in the city of Namur and ending in Leipzig on September 6th. You can find all concert dates below.

We’ll be doing a new announcement next week. US-fans might be interested to keep an eye on our news…

07 Mar Sat Namur – Parc Scientifique Créalys – Belgium

12 Mar Thu De Kreun – Kortrijk – Belgium

13 Mar Fri De Kreun – Kortrijk – Belgium

14 Mar Sat E-tropolis festival – Oberhausen – Germany

21 Mar Sat Fri Paris – Elysée Monmartre – France

10 Apr Fri St.Petersburg, club Zal

11 Apr Sat Moscow, club Teatr

25 Apr Sat Weissenhäuser Strand – Plage Noire Festival – Germany

01 May Fri Glasgow Classic Grand

02 May Sat London o2 Academy Islington

09 May Sat Oslo – Rockefeller- Norway

10 May Sun Goteborg Pustervik – Sweden

15 May Fri Weekender Berlin

16 May Sat Progresja – Club Warsaw Polen

21 May Thur Waregem – W-Festival –Belgium

31 Jul Fri Amsterdam – Dekmantel Festival – Holland

06 Sept NCN Festival – Leipzig – Germany

