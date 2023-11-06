Electronic Frequency Drops All New Single, 'destrudo'

Electronic Frequency is back with an all new single, “Destrudo”, taken from the album of the same name which will be released on December 15th, 2023 via KL Dark Records. Lyrically, “Deestrudo” deals with themes such as destruction, internal struggles and the desire for liberation. Musically the single offers a mix of electronic elements and hard guitar riffs.

The new album is the follow-up to their 2022 released “Con​:​Trast” full length. You can check out the video for the new single below. The band currently consists of Christian Kossat, Oliver Schulz and Kamila.B.

If you want to download the track, you can do so right below from Bandcamp.

