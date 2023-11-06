Electronic Frequency drops all new single, ‘Destrudo’ – Out now
Electronic Frequency is back with an all new single, “Destrudo”, taken from the album of the same name which will be released on December 15th, 2023 via KL Dark Records. Lyrically, “Deestrudo” deals with themes such as destruction, internal struggles and the desire for liberation. Musically the single offers a mix of electronic elements and hard guitar riffs.
The new album is the follow-up to their 2022 released “Con:Trast” full length. You can check out the video for the new single below. The band currently consists of Christian Kossat, Oliver Schulz and Kamila.B.
If you want to download the track, you can do so right below from Bandcamp.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.