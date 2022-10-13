French techno-pop duo Cercueil lands new dark techno-pop EP ‘Bad Posture’ in early November
Out via Citizen Records in early November (on November 4th to be precise) is the last Clivage Music release of the year: “Bad Posture” by Cercueil EP.
This new dark and experimental techno-pop EP from the French duo Cercueil offers a mix of genres, somewhere between electronica, pop and krautrock. On the EP you’ll find what the label describes as “four organic, cold and tribal tracks”.
Below are some earlier tracks to get an idea how the band sounds.
About Cerceuil
Cerceuil consist of the duo/couple Nicolas Devos and Pénélope Michel. They met via all kinds of experimental and performative groups and in 2005 founded the electro-pop group Cerceuil (French for coffin). The duo quietly released their first EP under the name Cercueil in 2006, but it was in 2009, with the release of their first album “Shoo Straight Shout” on the Optical Sound label, that the two musicians really launched their trademark sound.
With the release of their second album “Erostrate” in 2011 on the Le Son du Maquis label, the duo again offered experimental pop and tribal infused with dark electro. Accompanied live by drummer Olivier Durteste (Gomm, Dddxie), the project played in Belgium, Germany, England, Switzerland, Iceland, Denmark and the Netherlands but also North America (Canada and the United States).
Pénélope and Nicolas are behind the Puce Moment project in parallel with Cercueil. That project is much slower and melancholic compared to Cerceuil. As Pénélope points out: “With Cercueil, we reframe the structures a lot more. The relationship to the voice is different, it is more frontal. In Puce Moment there may be voice, but these are only evocations of voice. It remains behind the music and becomes an instrument in its own right.”
