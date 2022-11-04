New Depeche Mode tribute compilation: ‘6122 (To Andrew Fletcher of Depeche Mode)’

On May 26th, 2022 Andrew Fletcher, founding member of Depeche Mode, died, aged 60. Out via Timezone on November 25th is the Depeche Mode tribute compilation “6122 (To Andrew Fletcher of Depeche Mode)”. The compilation’s title contains the year Andrew Fletcher was born and the year he died.

The aim was to bring together different artists from different decades, old musical companions of “Fletch” as well as known artists across different genres and promising new bands who were influenced by Depeche Mode’s sound.

The 2CD set features artists from all kind of musical genres and 50% of all profits will be donated to a charity organisation for children in UK, and the Children’s Cancer Trust in Germany, who officially partners to the project. Behind this project we find Daniel Gierke of the act The Brute.

Here’s an idea what to get.

Here’s is the complete tracklist:

CD1

A Question of Time – The Brute : Never Let Me Down Again – Watershed In Your Room – Nightnight Ice Machine – Renard feat. Mary Ann Broken – Redeem Stripped – Starlights Live Little 15 – Atlantic Popes The Sun And The Rainfall – Apsürde feat. Manoya My Secret Garden – Cold Connection It’s No Good – Oxic Inc. feat. De La Morte Dream On – Roy Jones & Red Beat Should Be Higher – The Rude Awakening Somebody – Toal, The Brute, People Theatre In Sympathy – Bon Harris Heaven – Zentrum Ost 71

CD2