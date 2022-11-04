New Depeche Mode tribute compilation: ‘6122 (To Andrew Fletcher of Depeche Mode)’

November 4, 2022
On May 26th, 2022 Andrew Fletcher, founding member of Depeche Mode, died, aged 60. Out via Timezone on November 25th is the Depeche Mode tribute compilation “6122 (To Andrew Fletcher of Depeche Mode)”. The compilation’s title contains the year Andrew Fletcher was born and the year he died.

The aim was to bring together different artists from different decades, old musical companions of “Fletch” as well as known artists across different genres and promising new bands who were influenced by Depeche Mode’s sound.

The 2CD set features artists from all kind of musical genres and 50% of all profits will be donated to a charity organisation for children in UK, and the Children’s Cancer Trust in Germany, who officially partners to the project. Behind this project we find Daniel Gierke of the act The Brute.

Here’s is the complete tracklist:

CD1

  1. A Question of Time – The Brute :
  2. Never Let Me Down Again – Watershed
  3. In Your Room – Nightnight
  4. Ice Machine – Renard feat. Mary Ann
  5. Broken – Redeem
  6. Stripped – Starlights Live
  7. Little 15 – Atlantic Popes
  8. The Sun And The Rainfall – Apsürde feat. Manoya
  9. My Secret Garden – Cold Connection
  10. It’s No Good – Oxic Inc. feat. De La Morte
  11. Dream On – Roy Jones & Red Beat
  12. Should Be Higher – The Rude Awakening
  13. Somebody – Toal, The Brute, People Theatre
  14. In Sympathy – Bon Harris
  15. Heaven – Zentrum Ost 71

CD2

  1. Enjoy The Silence – LeBen
  2. Personal Jesus – Polly Scattergood
  3. Wrong – Kirlian Camera
  4. Policy of Truth – Rohn-Lederman
  5. To Have and to Hold – Page Of Quire
  6. Angel – Tom Meeloo
  7. Somebody – Peter Rainman
  8. The Sun And The Rainfall – Northern Kind
  9. Photographic – Shelter
  10. A Barrel of a Gun (El Presidente Peron Yeah John) – Carlos Peron
  11. I Feel You – Tin Gun
  12. I Feel Loved – Daniel Hall feat. Stephen Newton
  13. Oberkorn (It’s a Small Town) – Electrogenetic by Gareth Jones
  14. Clean – Neocoma
  15. Breathe – The Brute feat. Rachel Delgado

