French singer Catherine Ringer (Les Rita Mitsouko) looses consciousness in the middle of a concert

(Photo by Rama, Wikipedia) The singer of Les Rita Mitsouko was performing Thursday, November 25 on the stage of the Forum in Liège, Belgium, when she suddenly lost consciousness.

The singer is currently doing a string of concerts in France and Belgium where she covers the greatest hits of Les Rita Mitsouko which she formed alongside Fred Chichin, her husband who died in 2007.

The singer’s entourage in the meantime informed that she suffers from a great fatigue. Last spring, the 64-year-old singer had to postpone several dates on her tour for similar reasons but it soon became clear she had contracted Covid-19 without it developing into a serious form as she informed on her Facebook page.

About Les Rita Mitsouko

Les Rita Mitsouko were a French pop rock group formed by Fred Chichin and Catherine Ringer. The duo first performed as Les Rita Mitsouko at Gibus Club in Paris in 1980. They went on to become one of the most acclaimed musical acts in France. “Marcia Baila”, their debut single produced by Conny Plank, went to number 2 in the French singles chart in 1984.

They then started a collaboration with producer Tony Visconti on two albums: “The No Comprendo” and “Marc & Robert”. “Singing in the Shower”, sung as a duet with Sparks, was a commercial success in France and was then heavily played on US dance radio stations in 1988. Iggy Pop also collaborated with them on 1993’s “Système D”, duetting with Ringer on “My Love Is Bad”.

Chichin died from cancer in 2007. Instead of continuing as Les Rita Mitsouko, Ringer completed a final tour, “Catherine Ringer chante Les Rita Mitsouko and more” (Catherine Ringer sings Les Rita Mitsouko and more), and started a solo career.