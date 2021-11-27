Mexico’s witch house act Ritualz gets ‘Ghetto Ass Witch’ reissued on vinyl for 10th anniversary

Ritualz is a dark electronic music project started in 2010 by JC Lobo and is based in Mexico City. Known as part of the witch house scene in its early days, the project has since moved on to explore a broader spectrum of styles while also remaining strictly faithful to a dark sound.

Ritualz and Re:Mission Entertainment have now announced that the witch house album “Ghetto Ass Witch” is now being reissued on vinyl for its 10th anniversary. You can order it right here. The album reissue features the original cover art and comes remastered for vinyl and pressed on 180g/33RPM black vinyl.

Also available here on Bandcamp is the 10th anniversary vinyl for “†‡†”.

Over the last 11 years Ritualz has released music on Disaro, Mishka, Robot Elephant, Maligna, and Artoffact Records, with appearances on compilations and remix albums on labels like Cleopatra and Clan Destine Records, and toured across North America and Europe, gaining the project quite a following.

If you don’t know Ritualz then this video will already give you a good idea. Warmly recommended!