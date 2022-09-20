French dark synth / industrial rock outfit Pure Obsessions & Red Nights share new video: ‘Don’t Let the Night Die in Vain’

Out now is “Don’t Let the Night Die in Vain”, the brand-new video single from the French dark synth / industrial rock outfit Pure Obsessions & Red Nights. The track is taken from the “Let Your Obsessions Run Wild” album which was released on Les disques Rubicon in April 2022. The new video comes right on the heels of the band’s latest remix singles: “The Heartbeat of the Moon” featuring Entropy Zero, and “Love Like Knives” with Soul Machine.

The video for “Don’t Let the Night Die in Vain” was filmed in Switzerland and directed by VD Pictures which are long-time collaborators with the band and who have with such bands as Lord of the Lost and Powerwolf in the past. The shooting took place in an old paper factory in Switzerland.

Speaking of the album, founder and frontman Philippe Deschemin cites reference to Depeche Mode, The Cure, Tears For Fears, INXS, and Killing Joke: “After the industrial rock / gothic metal of the ‘Mr Strangler Trilogy’ (triple album released 2020), and the alt-rock / goth / post-punk of ‘We are the Stranglings’ (2021); I wanted to dive deeper into my eighties influences for this 100% synth-driven album.”

The album was produced using vintage synths and equipment to get a very warm, analogue sound, typical of the period. Philippe : “I tried to create something between my eighties influences and my industrial / goth-rock background – synthpop grooves and darkwave ambiances, but with an industrial rock energy. I think that this single, ‘Don’t Let the Night Die in Vain’, represents very well the essence of this album.”

You can check the album “Let Your Obsessions Run Wild” right below.

<a href="https://pureobsessionsrednights.bandcamp.com/album/let-your-obsessions-run-wild-album-2022">Let your obsessions run wild / Album 2022 by Pure Obsessions & Red Nights</a>