Francis Theberge – Les Passagers D’Elysium (Album – Adventurous Music)

September 8, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Canadian Francis Theberge is part of a video…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Canadian Francis Theberge is part of a video art group called TiND (thisisnotdesign), but he’s also composing music. After having released several EP’s he now unleashes his debut album.

Content: The sound universe of this artist is mainly driven by Experimental music. The tracks sound like collages where field recordings and sonic manipulations have been merged together. The work is supported by a hostile atmosphere, which is now and then evolving into Dark-Ambient passages.

+ + + : I especially like the darkest passages of the work, which have an post-apocalyptic appeal. “V” is a noticeable cut revealing this obscure and ominous sphere.

– – – : This is not exactly the most accessible music. It sounds Abstract and would be more credible when joined by visual arts -which I guess is what must happen by the video art group this artist is member from.

Conclusion: Francis Theberge makes me think to movies of David Lynch; fascinating but hard to catch the story.

Best songs: “V”, “XI”, “IV”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/cecinestpasdesign

Label: www.adventurousmusic.com / www.facebook.com/adventurousmusic


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Cumbrian four-piece Deathretro back with new single, 'Dark Hoss', and embrace industrial and post-punk elements

Cumbrian four-piece Deathretro back with new single, ‘Dark Hoss’, and embrace industrial and post-punk elements

September 7, 2022 bernard
Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something has a new single out: 'Astral'

Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something has a new single out: ‘Astral’

September 7, 2022 bernard
Blancmange release new single and John Grant remix ahead of latest album, 'Private View' - listen here

Blancmange release new single and John Grant remix ahead of latest album, ‘Private View’ – listen here

September 7, 2022 bernard
Exclusive premiere EBM act Aeon Rings' 'Fully Operational' video

Exclusive premiere EBM act Aeon Rings’ ‘Fully Operational’ video

September 7, 2022 bernard
Don't piss off The Cure, Robert Palmer found out in 1981

Don’t piss off The Cure, Robert Palmer found out in 1981

September 6, 2022 bernard