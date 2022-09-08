Francis Theberge – Les Passagers D’Elysium (Album – Adventurous Music)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Canadian Francis Theberge is part of a video art group called TiND (thisisnotdesign), but he’s also composing music. After having released several EP’s he now unleashes his debut album.

Content: The sound universe of this artist is mainly driven by Experimental music. The tracks sound like collages where field recordings and sonic manipulations have been merged together. The work is supported by a hostile atmosphere, which is now and then evolving into Dark-Ambient passages.

+ + + : I especially like the darkest passages of the work, which have an post-apocalyptic appeal. “V” is a noticeable cut revealing this obscure and ominous sphere.

– – – : This is not exactly the most accessible music. It sounds Abstract and would be more credible when joined by visual arts -which I guess is what must happen by the video art group this artist is member from.

Conclusion: Francis Theberge makes me think to movies of David Lynch; fascinating but hard to catch the story.

Best songs: “V”, “XI”, “IV”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/cecinestpasdesign

Label: www.adventurousmusic.com / www.facebook.com/adventurousmusic