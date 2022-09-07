Cumbrian four-piece Deathretro back with new single, ‘Dark Hoss’, and embrace industrial and post-punk elements
Cumbrian four-piece Deathretro are back with a new single, “Dark Hoss”, out now via Cosmic Glue. The new sngle follows on from “Exit Point” as the second track of what will be Deathretro’s next full-length release.
The new track is riddled with industrial and post-punk influences although “Dark Hoss” initially started life as a Cure-inspired track. Recorded in sessions between lockdowns it got eventually finished this year.
Deathretro was founded by Kie, Adrian and Boone, three friends from the villages of Cumbria. Now based in Manchester and accompanied by producer and drummer Grant Henderson, the band finally released their self-titled debut late last year.
