Grendizer (Goldorak) returns to the big and small screens

September 8, 2022 bernard

(Visual by Toei) Here’s something that will interest the anime fans amongst our readers. After…

Grendizer (Goldorak) returns to the big and small screens

(Visual by Toei) Here’s something that will interest the anime fans amongst our readers. After the extremely well received one shot comic “Goldorak” (UFO Robot Grendizer) in France – the comic book by author Xavier Dorison and a trio of 3 illustrators (Denis Bajram, Brice Cossu and Yoann Guillo) sold 228,700 copies last year – it’s now also the return to the small and big screens of this Japanese Super Robot.

The new anime iteration of the most famous of the Mechas will be called ‘Project G’ and the announcement came from Go Nagai, aged 76, himself. The Japanese creator of Grendizer has posted a video in which he reveals the development of a brand new anime dedicated to this pioneer of the Mecha series. A release date is scheduled for 2023 and the return of Grendizer comes almost 45 years after the end of the original anime which was originally broadcast in Japan from 1975 to 1977.

It’s still unclear if we can expect a film or actually a full series. Below is the teaser trailer.

A true French love affair

Whereas the series didn’t really connect with the US audience, the French audience went mad on it. The French dub titled Goldorak was the first anime series to be telecast in France and legend goes that the series was so popular among French viewers that several episodes scored a 100% TV rating. Like the Italian dub, it changed all of the characters’ names and inserted additional songs, although it did translate the series’ original opening and ending themes into French.

Some versions of the dub have a completely different theme simply titled “Goldorak”, which was sung by Franco-Israeli singer Noam Kaniel. Kaniel’s performance earned him unprecedented celebrity status in France; by the time Goldorak had ended its original run on French TV, its theme song achieved platinum status in France. The Francophone dub was also one of the first anime programs to be a major success in Canada where it was broadcast on Quebec’s TVA network. When the first of 3 films was released, “UFO Robot Grendizer Raid”, it became a hit at the French box office, selling 922,964 tickets upon release in 1979.

The illegal Déclic Images boxsets

In 2005, a major crisis led Toei to take legal actions against all French megastores, and two major French anime publishers in France, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland and Luxembourg. The crisis started with the official release of unlicensed Goldorak DVDs by Manga Distribution and Déclic Images. By November 28, 2005, Manga Distribution and Déclic Images were ordered to pay €7,200,000 (later lowered to €4,800,000) to Toei and Dynamic Planning for selling unlicensed DVD boxes. Déclic Images has since gone through a number of restructurings and recovery proceedings, but finally threw the towel in 2012.

As of 2013, following an agreement with Toei, an official “fully remastered and uncensored” DVD release of the complete series is available on the French market. The series has also aired on the French Mangas anime TV channel.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Grendizer (Goldorak) returns to the big and small screens

Grendizer (Goldorak) returns to the big and small screens

September 8, 2022 bernard
Cumbrian four-piece Deathretro back with new single, 'Dark Hoss', and embrace industrial and post-punk elements

Cumbrian four-piece Deathretro back with new single, ‘Dark Hoss’, and embrace industrial and post-punk elements

September 7, 2022 bernard
Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something has a new single out: 'Astral'

Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something has a new single out: ‘Astral’

September 7, 2022 bernard
Blancmange release new single and John Grant remix ahead of latest album, 'Private View' - listen here

Blancmange release new single and John Grant remix ahead of latest album, ‘Private View’ – listen here

September 7, 2022 bernard
Exclusive premiere EBM act Aeon Rings' 'Fully Operational' video

Exclusive premiere EBM act Aeon Rings’ ‘Fully Operational’ video

September 7, 2022 bernard