Found on YouTube: Depeche Mode medley by Drum & Cellos

One of those is this video which we stumbled upon. It's a video from a Russian band, called Drum & Cellos, bringing – in this case – covers of Depeche Mode songs.

A video was posted over 3 years ago, but gathered not that much views, so we are pretty sure most of you never heard nor saw the material.

“Depeche Mode Medley” features the tracks “Walking in my shoes”, “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the silence”.

Drum & Cellos consists of Adel Zakirov, Sergey Ponomarev and Mikhail Isakhanyan. The whole of course remembers of Apocalyptica or 2Cellos. Below is the video.