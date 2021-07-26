Swedish electro pop duo Datapop returns with second album

Datapop, a Swedish electro pop duo consisting of Anders Wilhelm and Mikael Larsson and bringing Kraftwerk like material, is back 4 years after their previous “Pop” album with their second album “Sterne” (Stars). In 2017 Datapop released their debut album “Pop” which became one of the most successful releases of Razgrom.

Musically “Sterne” continues and develops the ideas of the machine-vocoder-robo-electro sounds of its predecessor. Lyrically the new album is entirely dedicated to outer space and to all the difficulties of space travels. All tracks are sung in English, German and Swedish and next to 11 original tracks we also find remixes by Anymachine and fellow Plonk label-member Maschine Brennt.

Check out “Space Operators”.

Check out “Asteroid”.