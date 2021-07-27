Liars complete video trilogy with ‘From What The Never Was’

(Photo by McLean Stephenson) Liars have launched their new track, “From What The Never Was”, the latest single from their forthcoming album, “The Apple Drop”, ahead of its release August 6 on Mute.

“From What the Never Was” is accompanied by the last in a trilogy of films directed by Clemens Habicht. This interstellar horror prequel covers the time leading up to “Sekwar” and “Big Appetite”. In it, we find Angus Andrew, Laurence Pike, and Cameron Deyell traversing deep space when the mission goes terribly wrong. This chapter takes place in the futuristic interiors of Phoenix Central Park in Sydney, Australia, who commissioned the film.

Watch the film below.

Watch the previous videos here.

“The Apple Drop” follows 2017’s “TFCF” and 2018’s “Titles with the Word Fountain”. The new album finds Angus working with avant-garde jazz drummer Laurence Pike, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Deyell, and lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew.

Liars is an Australian-American project which was formed in Brooklyn, New York in 2000 by Angus Andrew who is also the only constant member of Liars. Liars have released nine studio albums and are signed to Mute Records. Musically the band is inspired by artists such as Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), The Cure, PJ Harvey, Underworld, The Doors and Michael Franks.