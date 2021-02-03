Foretaste release new album ‘Happy End’ and brand new video ‘Lost For Seven Years’

Out now is “Happy End!”, the brand new record from the delicious French electropop act Foretaste. It’s the band’s sixth album to date and is being accompanied by a brand new video for the track “Lost For Seven Years”. If you haven’t ordered your copy of “Happy End” yet, you can do it right here via the BOREDOMproduct webshop.

The release comes four years after their album “Space Echoes”, and the new album was recorded during a year that didn’t really go as planned and whose title and sleeve are the ironical echoes of these very peculiar times.

As far as the direction of the album, you could already get a sneak preview in December thanks to the “Lost: Run!”. You can thus expect a harsher and more raw sound still mixed with well-crafted melodies.

Here’s the video for “Lost For Seven Years”.

You can preview the complete album below.

<a href="https://boredomproduct.bandcamp.com/album/happy-end">Happy End! by Foretaste</a>

